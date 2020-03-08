Two children perish in a well in North Batinah, confirms PACDA

Two children ages two- and three-years-old have drowned in a well in North Batinah reports Oman’s Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA).

In a statement on the incident published to its Twitter account, PACDA confirmed that rescue teams retrieved the two deceased children from an open well in the Al Braik area in Al Khaboura.

PACDA did not provide further details as to how the incident occurred, but urged the public to “ensure that barriers around the wells are placed, and that the wells are not left exposed, to preserve safety.”

وتهيب الهيئة للجميع بضرورة التأكد من وضع حواجز حول الآبار وعدم ترك الآبار مكشوفه حفاظاً على السلامة.#الهيئة_العامة_للدفاع_المدني_والإسعاف — الدفاع المدني والإسعاف – عُمان (@PACDAOman) March 7, 2020

