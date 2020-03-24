TRA calls for ‘review’ of internet and cellular price packages in Oman

Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) held a second ‘extraordinary meeting’ with telecom companies licensed in the Sultanate, yesterday [March 23].

The meeting discussed the development of telecommunications networks and the possibility of presenting offers to subscribers in the telecom sector to face the repercussions of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Hamad bin Salim al-Rawahi, CEO of TRA.

The meeting also discussed the importance of ensuring the continuity of communications networks and their performance after the increase in network operators in light of the government’s decision to allow the use of VoIP applications, such as Skype for Business application, Google Meet application, (Zoom) application and (WebX) application, which surged the network load by 30 percent.

The Authority urged companies to take all necessary precautions to ensure the continuity and effectiveness of the network without interruption. The Authority offered the licensed companies a chance to provide additional frequencies for them temporarily and without additional financial cost during this exceptional period to ensure that the communication networks absorb the increased usage that might be a burden on them.

The companies have reported that the current frequencies allocated to them are sufficient and will evaluate the status of their networks in light of the new data and the extent of their need for additional frequencies during the coming period.

TRA called on the telecom companies to review the prices of the packages and provide incentive offers that enable citizens and residents in the Sultanate to make the most of the telecommunications services, so that various sectors can perform their job tasks online to mitigate the effects of this crisis.

Source: ONA

Share this