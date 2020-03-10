Three children were electrocuted by external water coolers in Oman last year

Three children were electrocuted by external water coolers last year in the Sultanate, reported Eng. Hamed al Toubi, a senior engineer with the Authority for Electricity Regulation in Oman.

In an interview with Y’s sister radio station, Al Wisal, the engineer stated that the children received shocks from external water coolers, and that the Authority for Electricity Regulation had launched a campaign to ensure safe installation of these coolers.

The engineer said: “These external coolers are vulnerable to rain, moisture and sunlight, and need periodic maintenance to ensure that it works safely.

Shedding light on the matter of careless installation, the engineer added: “Some people also resort to unqualified specialists to install these coolers. They may not be aware of the safety requirements of the cooler, and it can result in leakage of electricity, which is dangerous to anyone who operates the device.”

Al Toubi added that several ministries across the Sultanate had already addressed the issue, and that safety teams from the authority are currently examining these coolers.

Source: Al Wisal

