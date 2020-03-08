Those under quarantine for COVID-19 precaution must follow these guidelines: MOH

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has released a comprehensive list of guidelines that those currently under home quarantine as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus must follow.

The statement, which was issued on Friday, March 6 outlines best practices for hygiene for quarantine patients, caregivers, and their family members in the home. The most prescient among them were the stipulations that all individuals under quarantine should remain in the house and that visitors are not allowed, and social gatherings should be avoided.

Frequent and thorough hand-washing with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizer is recommended as the number one line of defense against transmission of the virus, along with avoiding sharing personal or household items such as drinking glasses, towels, bedding etc.

Those found in non-compliance with the guidelines for quarantine set forth by the MOH will be subject to prosecution under the the Communicable Disease Law 73/92, as per the MOH’s statement. Those found liable could face a fine of RO100 and a six-month jail-term.

Read the full list of quarantine guidelines below:

(Also read: What punishment will those who flout Coronavirus quarantine in Oman receive?)

(Also read: Coronavirus: Ministry of Health calls for temporary suspension of conferences and events.)

Share this