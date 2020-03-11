Supreme Committee tasked with tackling Coronavirus in Oman to hold its first meeting tomorrow

Muscat: The Supreme Committee in charge of tackling the Coronavirus (COVID-19) will meet tomorrow to discuss a framework to deal with the current developments of the disease.

The first meeting will be chaired by His Excellency Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, the Minister of Interior.

The intention of the committee is to monitor the movement of the virus within the nation and the efforts made regionally and globally to tackle the virus.

The committee is also expected to follow up on the measures taken to develop appropriate solutions, proposals and recommendations based on the results of the general health assessment.

Source: Al Wisal

