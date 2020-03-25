SQU invites residents in Oman to donate blood

The Sultan Qaboos University’s Blood Bank has sent an invitation to the public to donate blood due to the continuous need for blood units at SQU Hospital.

Instead of simply walking in, donors can book an appointment to donate to a bank by calling (+968) 2414 4987, and the center operates from Saturday to Thursday from 7:30am in the morning until 9:00pm in the evening.

The Center also noted that those who wish to postpone their donations due to the current conditions of the outbreak of the new Coronavirus (COVID-19) can do so to preserve the safety of the public.

As per their recommendations, do not donate blood:

– If you have a fever or any other symptoms of the respiratory system (such as coughing, coughing, shortness of breath).

– If you have traveled outside the Sultanate in the last 28 days.

– If you have had contact with someone who is infected or suspected to have developed Coronavirus in the past 28 days.

