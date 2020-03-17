Shisha cafe shut down in Oman for operating despite nationwide ban

The Municipality of Rustaq in the Wilayat of Al Batinah stated that it had found a cafe serving shisha despite a ruling by the Supreme Committee to stop serving the product in cafes and lounges across Oman.

This cafe has since been shut down, Y’s sister radio station Al Wisal reported.

The ruling to stop serving shisha came on March 12 and was effected on March 15, along with five other decisions that were intended to help curb the spread of the Coronavirus in Oman.

The Muscat Municipality in the Wilayat of Baushar also visited 69 hookah cafes this week, and stated that they ‘valued the commitment’ of establishments in Baushar for complying with the Supreme Committee’s decisions to help fight the Novel Coronavirus.

Source: Al Wisal

