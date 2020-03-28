Seeb Fish Market shut down amid Coronavirus concerns in Oman

28 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Muscat: The Seeb Fish Market closed its doors today [March 28] and will remain shut until further notice. This closure came as a means to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).



In a statement to the public, the Muscat Municipality said: “In light of the developments of Coronavirus in Oman, the Muscat Municipality, along with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, has closed the Seeb Fish Market and the entrance that leads to it.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Earlier, municipalities across the country – including those in North and South al Batinah and Sharqiyah – had shut its fish markets.

Source: Muscat Municipality

Share this

Public Reviews and Comments