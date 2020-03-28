Seeb Fish Market shut down amid Coronavirus concerns in Oman

Muscat: The Seeb Fish Market closed its doors today [March 28] and will remain shut until further notice. This closure came as a means to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement to the public, the Muscat Municipality said: “In light of the developments of Coronavirus in Oman, the Muscat Municipality, along with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, has closed the Seeb Fish Market and the entrance that leads to it.”

Earlier, municipalities across the country – including those in North and South al Batinah and Sharqiyah – had shut its fish markets.

في ظل التأثيرات الناجمة عن تطورات انتشار فيروس #كورونا (كوفيد ١٩) وبالتنسيق مع @agrifishoman

إغلاق منصات البيع بسوق الأسماك في #السيب مع غلق الطرق المؤدية لمداخل السوق. pic.twitter.com/qQquLJz0j9 — بلدية مسقط (@M_Municipality) March 28, 2020

Source: Muscat Municipality

