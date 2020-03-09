Saudi Arabia extends travel ban to Oman as global Coronavirus crisis deepens

09 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended land and sea travel to and from Oman amid growing concerns of the Novel Coronavirus.



Saudi Arabia also listed France, Germany, Turkey, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, South Korea, Egypt, Italy, and Iraq in its temporary travel ban.

As per the state news agency, SPA, the measures were taken to reduce the risk of transmission of the disease.

In a report published by Reuters, the Interior Ministry was quoted as saying that ‘people coming from these countries – or who have visited any of them within 14 days prior to travel to Saudi Arabia – will not be allowed to enter.’

Source: Reuters

Share this
Related News
His Majesty The Sultan appoints new Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs
His Majesty The Sultan appoints new Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs
Old video recirculated to cause confusion among public in Oman, clarifies MOH
Old video recirculated to cause confusion among public in Oman, clarifies MOH

Public Reviews and Comments