Saudi Arabia extends travel ban to Oman as global Coronavirus crisis deepens

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended land and sea travel to and from Oman amid growing concerns of the Novel Coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia also listed France, Germany, Turkey, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, South Korea, Egypt, Italy, and Iraq in its temporary travel ban.

As per the state news agency, SPA, the measures were taken to reduce the risk of transmission of the disease.

In a report published by Reuters, the Interior Ministry was quoted as saying that ‘people coming from these countries – or who have visited any of them within 14 days prior to travel to Saudi Arabia – will not be allowed to enter.’

Source: Reuters

Share this