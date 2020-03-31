Sale of 9 hand sanitizers banned in Oman

Muscat: The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) has banned the sale of nine hand sanitizers in Oman.

PACP stated that the brands had less alcohol than what is required for a hand sanitizer to kill microbes and viruses, and that it did not conform to the standards and specifications.

The brands listed by the government body include:

1) Lucenti

2) Sanimar

3) Alenora

4) Dyna+

5) Rosa Bella

6) Lulu

7) EZ Life

8) Prodenty

9) Alfa

As per the decision issued by the Chairman of the PACP, Dr. Saeed bin Khamis al Kaabi, these hand sanitizers must be withdrawn from the market with immediate effect.

Failure to remove them from sale will result in a minimum administrative fine of RO50 and a maximum of RO1,000. The fines will be doubled in the case of a repeated offence.

Source: ONA

Share this