Royal Decree: Here’s everything you need to know about Oman’s Infectious Diseases Control Law

Citizens and residents suffering from communicable diseases in Oman must report it to the relevant authorities, or else face jail time and a hefty fine.

This comes as a part of Royal Decree: No. 32/2020 that amends stipulations regarding Oman’s Infectious Diseases Control Law issued by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq, yesterday [March 23, 2020].

It must be noted that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a communicable disease. Earlier today, the toll of Coronavirus patients in Oman stood at 84 – of which 11 patients were believed to have come in contact with infected patients in their community.

As per Article 19, ‘whoever fails to report a communicable disease in accordance with the provisions of article 2, 3, and 5 of the law shall be punished by imprisonment for a period no less than three months and not exceeding one year, and a fine no less than RO1,000 and not exceeding RO10,000; or one of those two punishments’.

Meanwhile, Article 20 from the Royal Decree states: ‘With the exception of the cases stipulated in article 19 of this law, whoever violates any of the provisions of this law, or the ministerial decisions implementing it, shall be punished by imprisonment for a period no less than RO1,000 and not exceeding one year, and a fine no less than RO500 and not exceeding RO5,000, or one of those two punishments.

New articles numbered 5bis, 5bis 1, 5bis 2, 5bis 3, 5bis 4, 5bis 5, 5bis 6, 5bis 7, 5bis 8 have also been added to the Law on the Control of Communicable Diseases in the following wording:

Article 5bis: A person infected with a communicable disease listed in Section I of the schedule attached to this law shall be entitled to receive medical care and treatment in government treatment homes in accordance with the rules and procedures specified by the Minister of Health.

Article 5bis 1: All data and information relating to the person infected with a communicable disease mentioned in the schedule attached to this law shall be confidential, and they shall not be disclosed except in the cases prescribed by law, or with the written consent of that person.

Article 5bis 2: The competent health doctor shall provide the necessary advice to the person infected with a communicable disease listed in Section I of the schedule attached to this law, and make him aware of the nature of his disease, the methods by which it is transmitted, and inform him of the measures and guidances that he must follow to limit the transmission of the infection to others.

Article 5bis 3: A person infected, or suspected of being infected, with a communicable disease listed in Section I of the schedule attached to this law shall immediately go to the closest health establishment to undertake a medical examination, to receive treatment and advice, and to be made aware of the dangers of the disease and the methods by which it is transmitted.

Article 5bis 4: A person infected with a communicable disease listed in Section I of the schedule attached to this law shall provide the health establishment that undertakes his treatment all the information and data of the persons he had contact within the period prior to his illness as determined by the Ministry of Health.

Article 5bis 5: A person coming to the Sultanate, and who is aware that he is infected, or is suspected of being infected, with a communicable disease listed in Section I of the schedule attached to this law shall inform the border crossing authorities of this immediately upon his arrival to them, and, if available, shall provide these authorities with all documents and records relating to his health.

Article 5bis 6: The Ministry of Health may subject a person coming to the Sultanate from areas where a communicable disease listed in Section I of the schedule attached to this law to a medical examination to ensure that he is free of the disease. The Ministry may undertake appropriate procedures and measures including putting him in quarantine and holding his luggage and personal belongings in the places it specifies, in coordination with competent authorities.

Article 5bis 7: A person infected or suspected of being infected, with a communicable disease listed in Section I of the schedule attached to this law shall abide by the instructions and guidance prescribed to him from the health establishment undertaking his treatment, and it is prohibited for the person infected with of these diseases – upon his knowledge of the infection – to practice any behavior that leads to transmitting the disease to others.

Article 5bis 8: It is prohibited for any person to disable or refrain from carrying out, the procedures and measures prescribed to prevent the spread of the infection or its transmission to others.

