ROP: Two deceased found in Wadi Andam as search for missing citizen, resident concludes

After a days-long search, Royal Oman Police (ROP) in North Al Sharqiyah have announced that they have located the remains of an Asian expat resident, and also of an Omani citizen whose vehicle was found swept away in the overflow of Wadi Andam during the recent rains and adverse weather conditions experienced across the Sultanate earlier in the week.
The ROP, along with the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) and civil task-forces in Ibra, had been conducting a joint search for the two missing persons in the Wadi Andam area of Al-Mudhaibi Wilayat for the last three days.
The remains of the deceased Asian national resident were found today [Wednesday, March 25] in the same area, while on Tuesday, March 24, the remains of the deceased Omani citizen were located 23 kilometres away from the area where his vehicle had drifted, the ROP stated.
