ROP: Two deceased found in Wadi Andam as search for missing citizen, resident concludes

After a days-long search, Royal Oman Police (ROP) in North Al Sharqiyah have announced that they have located the remains of an Asian expat resident, and also of an Omani citizen whose vehicle was found swept away in the overflow of Wadi Andam during the recent rains and adverse weather conditions experienced across the Sultanate earlier in the week.

The ROP, along with the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) and civil task-forces in Ibra, had been conducting a joint search for the two missing persons in the Wadi Andam area of Al-Mudhaibi Wilayat for the last three days.

The remains of the deceased Asian national resident were found today [Wednesday, March 25] in the same area, while on Tuesday, March 24, the remains of the deceased Omani citizen were located 23 kilometres away from the area where his vehicle had drifted, the ROP stated.

(Also read: Heavy rains, wadis result in loss of life and destruction of property across Oman.)

انتهاء عمليات البحث عن الآسيوي المفقود بعد العثور على جثمانه، إثر انجرافه في وادي عندام جرّاء الحالة الجوية التي مرت بها السلطنة.

وتشكر قيادة شرطة محافظة شمال الشرقية كافة فرق البحث المشاركة والمتطوعين الذين ساهموا في عمليات البحث على مدى ثلاثة أيام.

#شرطة_عمان_السلطانية — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) March 25, 2020

العثور على جثمان المواطن المفقود في وادي عندام على بعد٢٣كيلو متر من نقطة الإنجراف، ولا تزال جهود البحث عن الشخص الآسيوي مستمرة من قبل فريق البحث بقيادة شرطة محافظة شمال الشرقية بالتعاون مع الهيئة العامة للدفاع المدني والإسعاف ووحدة شرطة المهام الخاصة بإبراء.#شرطة_عمان_السلطانية — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) March 24, 2020

قيادة شرطة محافظة شمال الشرقية بالتعاون مع الهيئة العامة للدفاع المدني والإسعاف ووحدة شرطة المهام الخاصة بإبراء، تواصل البحث لليوم الثاني على التوالي عن المواطن المفقود بسبب انجراف مركبته في وادي عندام بولاية المضيبي جرّاء الحالة الجوية التي مرت بها السلطنة.#شرطة_عمان_السلطانية pic.twitter.com/of8EbMwmMp — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) March 24, 2020

