ROP to roll-out integrated plan to stem the spread of COVID-19

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have announced an ambitious integrated plan to tackle the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate and ensure that ROP service to the public remains timely and seamless.

In an extensive statement shared on social media, the ROP outlined that the plan will include educational and training endeavours among officers to avoid the spread of coronavirus among its force, and to provide virus testing kits and other added means of protection.

The ROP also aims to draft protocol measures to cope with suspected cases of COVID-19 infection, and augment its capacity and response time for detection through swift laboratory analysis. Special isolation facilities will also be prepared so that suspects can be quarantined and treated safely and promptly without spread of further infection.

Emergency care facilities will be furnished to handle all necessary protocols required during acute times which can occur at a moment’s notice.

The statement also outlined that the entry of passengers arriving by land, sea, or air will be closely monitored by the ROP and that all arrivals into the Sultanate must fill out a voluntary disclosure form and will have their passports inspected for any recent travel to COVID-19-affected nations.

These procedures aim to help simplify the process of setting up a database that can be easily communicated to health authorities in the Sultanate in cases where COVID-19 infection is suspected.

To assist in these measures, GCC citizens wishing to enter Oman must now present a valid passport as a travel document rather than their national ID card.

In the statement, Brigadier Dr. Abdul Malik bin Suleiman Al Kharousi, Director General of Medical Services at the Royal Oman Police, explained that the department has divided its force into several teams tasked with the following responsibilities: A general working group for dealing with COVID-19, a team to raise awareness, and medical cadres to oversee swift intervention and treatment for those infected and, also, to offer preliminary screenings for those who present with symptoms.

The ROP also announced on Wednesday [March 11] the coordination of a mobile hospital equipped with an intensive care unit, laboratories, and four wards — three in Muscat, and one at the Sultan Qaboos Academy of Police Sciences.

