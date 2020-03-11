ROP sets up new mobile hospital to tackle Coronavirus

The Sultanate of Oman is going in with an integrated plan to tackle the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) – and the Royal Oman Police (ROP) has taken steps to set up a mobile hospital for the treatment of patients.

This was revealed by the Director General of Medical Services of the ROP, who added that they had prepared a team that would undertake the handling of patients on the field.

Equipped with an intensive care unit, laboratories and four wards – three of which are located in the Governorate of Muscat and a fourth in the Sultan Qaboos Academy of Police Sciences – the mobile ward will further help the Sultanate tackle the disease.

The ROP also said that it was implementing steps to limit the spread of the virus within the force by promoting awareness and training campaigns.

Share this