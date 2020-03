The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have apprehended a suspect in Buraimi today [Monday, March 30] on allegations of murder.

In a statement issued online, the ROP identified the alleged suspect is a resident of Asian nationality and have stated that the accused was arrested after allegedly killing another Asian national and seriously injuring a second person.

The ROP have stated that legal procedures are currently being undertaken against the alleged perpetrator.

This is a developing story.

قيادة شرطة محافظة البريمي تُلقي القبض على آسيوي بتهمة قتل شخص من جنسية آسيوية وإصابة آخر باصابة بليغة، والقضية قيد الإجراءات. #شرطة_عمان_السلطانية — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) March 30, 2020

Share this