Remove abandoned vehicles in Oman or risk impoundment: Muscat Municipality

Muscat Municipality is addressing the issue of abandoned cars in Seeb, and has asked citizens and expats to remove their vehicles before they are impounded.

Owners of the abandoned cars in Seeb have been given 48 hours to remove their vehicles, as per a statement issued by the municipality.

The statement read: “Abandoned cars distort the appearance of an area and are a source of health and environmental damage. Seeb Municipality gives owners of neglected vehicles 48 hours to transport their vehicles.”

باعتبارها ظاهرة عشوائية تواجه تخطيط المدن .. ومشوهة للمظهر العام ومصدرًا للضرر الصحي والبيئي..



• #بلدية_مسقط بـ #السيب تُـمهل أصحاب المركبات المهملة بالولاية( ٤٨ ساعة) لنقل مركباتهم. pic.twitter.com/FSUMqY54Z8 — بلدية مسقط (@M_Municipality) March 31, 2020

Source: Muscat Municipality

Share this