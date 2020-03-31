Remove abandoned vehicles in Oman or risk impoundment: Muscat Municipality

31 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Muscat Municipality is addressing the issue of abandoned cars in Seeb, and has asked citizens and expats to remove their vehicles before they are impounded.



Owners of the abandoned cars in Seeb have been given 48 hours to remove their vehicles, as per a statement issued by the municipality.

The statement read: “Abandoned cars distort the appearance of an area and are a source of health and environmental damage. Seeb Municipality gives owners of neglected vehicles 48 hours to transport their vehicles.”

Source: Muscat Municipality

Share this
Related News
Muscat Municipality busts barber in Seeb for violating COVID-19 regulations
Muscat Municipality busts barber in Seeb for violating COVID-19 regulations
Coronavirus: Muscat Municipality carries out 4,254 inspections of commercial centres in Muttrah
Coronavirus: Muscat Municipality carries out 4,254 inspections of commercial centres in Muttrah

Public Reviews and Comments