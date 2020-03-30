Reducing economic repercussions of COVID-19 on agenda at CBO governors’ meeting

Helping Oman’s businesses, financial institutions, and public weather the storm of COVID-19’s economic impact was first and foremost amid the topics of discussion at the Central Bank of Oman’s (CBO) first Governor’s Meeting of 2020, held today [Monday, March 30].

Conducted at the CBO Headquarters in the Muttrah Business District, the meeting was chaired by Sultan bin Salim al-Habsi, Deputy Chairman of the CBO Board of Governors, reports Oman News Agency (ONA).

At the top of the meeting, the Board reviewed efforts carried out by the CBO to mitigate, where possible, the repercussions of the current situation on the performance of the national economy, and commended the prompt response accorded by banks, finance companies, and money exchange companies, in relation to the package of incentives and measures announced earlier.

The CBO also emphasized the sector’s commitment to support their customers in view of the emerging scenario related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. The CBO urged that the incentives and measures offered by financial institutions consider the best interest of customers, banks, and especially the overall interest of the economy. Accordingly, adjusting or restructuring of existing loans may be required, as guided by the CBO.

The CBO Board also expressed its appreciation of the donation and funding initiatives of the banking sector in support of national efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The Board also reviewed reports on the financial stability of the Omani economy, the financial position of the CBO, and also examined the CBO Monetary Operations report.

The Board also reviewed the functioning of the Oman Credit & Financial Information Centre (Mala’a), and asserted its appreciation of the responsiveness of various government entities, along with private sector organizations, towards the work carried out by the Centre.

Likewise, the Board approved the final audited accounts of CBO and the Bank Deposit Insurance Scheme (BDIS). It also reviewed several other issues as part of its agenda, in addition to holding discussions on topics related to the most critical activities carried out by CBO during the year, and took appropriate decisions on them accordingly.

Source: ONA

