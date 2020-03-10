Read details of the 10 Royal Decrees issued by His Majesty The Sultan

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik issued 10 Royal decrees on March 9, 2020 that reads as follows:

Royal Decree No. 14/2020 appoints a Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs.

Article (1) appoints Sayyid Shihab Bin Tarik Bin Taimour al-Said as Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs.

Article (2) stipulates that the Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, where it pertains to the Ministry of Defence, shall have the powers and prerogatives of Head of Unit as stated in laws, systems and Royal decrees.

Article (3) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No. 15/2020 amends some provisions of Royal Decree No. 62/2013 on the establishment of the National Museum and the bylaw attached to it.

Article (1) states that amendments attached to this decree shall be enforced on the above-mentioned Royal Decree No. 62/2013 and its attached bylaw.

Article (2) cancels all that contradicts the amendments attached to this decree or contravenes their provisions.

Article (3) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from the day following its date of publication.

Royal Decree No. 16/2020 appoints a Secretary-General for the National Museum.

Article (1) appoints Jamal bin Hassan al-Moosawi as Secretary-General of National Museum, with the Special Grade.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No. 17/2020 conducts transfers and placements in the Diplomatic Corps.

Article (1) states that the officials named below shall be transferred to the General Diwan of Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

1. Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Saleh bin Hilal al-Sa’adi, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China.

2. Mohammed bin Salim bin Hamoud al-Harthy, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to Korea.

3. Sheikh Dr. Sulaiman bin Saud bin Ali al-Jabri, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to Sudan.

4. Dr. Khalid bin Said bin Salim al-Jaradi, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

5. Saud bin Ali bin Mohammed al-Ruqaishi, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to Tunisia.

6. Saud bin Ahmed bin Khalid al-Barwani, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

7. Dr. Adnan bin Ahmed bin Abdullah al-Ansari, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the State of Kuwait.

Article (2) transfers the following officials and appoints them as indicated:

1. Abdullah bin Nasser bin Musallam al-Rahbi, Oman’s Permanent Representative at the UN in Geneva, shall be transferred and appointed as the Sultanate’s extraordinary and plenipotentiary Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

2. Dr. Said bin Mohammed bin Ali al-Baraami, Oman’s Ambassador to the Republic Kazakhstan, shall be transferred and appointed as the Sultanate’s extraordinary and plenipotentiary Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco.

Article (3) appoints the following as indicated:

1. Yahya bin Mooosa bin Issa al-Bakri, as the Sultanate’s extraordinary and plenipotentiary Ambassador to the Republic of Tunisia.

2. Nasser bin Mohammed bin Khalifa al-Busaidi, as the Sultanate’s extraordinary and plenipotentiary Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China.

3. Ibrahim bin Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Mu’aini, as the Sultanate’s extraordinary and plenipotentiary Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

4. Sayyid Turki bin Mahmood bin Ali al-Busaidi, as the Sultanate’s extraordinary and plenipotentiary Ambassador to the Syrian Arab Republic.

5. Hamid bin Ahmed bin Aqeel Aidaroos al-Sheikh Abubakr, as the Sultanate’s extraordinary and plenipotentiary Ambassador to the Republic of Iraq.

6. Issa bin Abdullah bin Jabir al-Alawi as the Sultanate’s extraordinary and plenipotentiary Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand.

Article (4) grants the following titles and placements:

1. Plenipotentiary Minister Idris bin Abdurrahman bin Issa al-Khanjari shall be granted the title of Ambassador and appointed as the Sultanate’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva.

2. Plenipotentiary Minister Saleh bin Mohammed bin Ahmed al-Saqri shall be granted the title of Ambassador and appointed as the Sultanate’s extraordinary and plenipotentiary Ambassador to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

3. Plenipotentiary Minister Dr. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salim bin Hamad al-Harthy shall be granted the title of Ambassador and appointed as the Sultanate’s extraordinary and plenipotentiary Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

4. Plenipotentiary Minister Dr. Saleh bin Amer bin Harith al-Kharousi shall be granted the title of Ambassador and appointed as the Sultanate’s extraordinary and plenipotentiary Ambassador to the State of Kuwait.

5. Plenipotentiary Minister Ali bin Sulaiman bin Said al-Darmaki shall be granted the title of Ambassador and appointed as the Sultanate’s extraordinary and plenipotentiary Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan.

6. Plenipotentiary Minister Sheikh Zakaria bin Hamad bin Hilal al-Sa’adi shall be granted the title of Ambassador and appointed as the Sultanate’s extraordinary and plenipotentiary Ambassador to the Republic of Korea.

7. Adviser Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Saleh al-Bahrani shall be granted the title of Ambassador and appointed as the Sultanate’s extraordinary and plenipotentiary Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

8. Adviser Yousef bin Said bin Mohammed al-Amri shall be granted the title of Ambassador and appointed as the Sultanate’s extraordinary and plenipotentiary Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany.

Article (5) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No. 18/2020 ratifies the Agreement on Legal and Judicial Cooperation in Civil and Commercial Matters, signed in Muscat on 11 February 2018 by the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and the Government of the Republic of India

Article (1) ratifies the above-mentioned agreement in accordance with the version attached to this decree.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No. 19/2020 ratifies the Protocol of Amendment of some provisions of the Air Transport Agreement signed in Muscat on 16 April 2018 by the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and the Government of the State of Qatar.

Article (1) ratifies the above-mentioned Protocol in accordance with the version attached to this decree.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No. 20/2020 endorses the Sultanate’s joining the Vienna Convention on Road Traffic released on 8 November 1968, after this convention was presented before the Majlis A’Shura.

Article (1) endorses the Sultanate’s joining the 1968 Vienna Convention on Road Traffic in accordance with the version attached to this decree.

Article (2) states the Sultanate’s reservation to Article (52) of the above-mentioned convention.

Article (3) instructs the departments concerned to deposit the respective documents for Oman’s joining the above-mentioned convention in accordance with its provisions without prejudice to the Sultanate’s reservation mentioned in Article (2) above.

Article (4) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No. 21/2020 ratifies the Air Transport Agreement signed in Muscat by the Government of the Sultanate and the Government of the Czech Republic on 25 March 2019.

Article (1) states that the above-mentioned agreement shall be ratified in accordance with the version attached to this decree.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No. 22/2020 endorses the Sultanate’s joining the International Council for Dates.

Article (1) endorses the Sultanate’s joining the International Council for Dates.

Article (2) instructs the departments concerned to deposit the documents of joining the International Council for Dates in accordance with its Articles of Association.

Article (3) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No. 23/2020 ratifies the two protocols on amendment of Articles (50/A) and (56) of the 1944 Chicago Convention on International Aviation.

Article (1) ratifies Oman’s joining the two protocols mentioned above in accordance with the versions attached to this decree.

Article (2) instructs the departments concerned to deposit the two documents of ratification of the two above-mentioned protocols in accordance with their provisions.

Article (3) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue.

