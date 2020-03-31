RAFO rescues five citizens lost at sea

31 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

After a two-day search and rescue mission, the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) airlifted five Omani citizens lost at sea off the coast of Barka to safety yesterday [Monday, March 30].



To unify search efforts, the rescue mission was carried out in coordination with the the RAFO’s Liaison, Search, and Rescue Centre, the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), the Royal Oman Police (ROP), and regional parties, reports Oman News Agency (ONA).

The rescue took place in the context of “national efforts and humanitarian services” rendered to citizens and residents by the Ministry of Defense, in conjunction with other government departments. All those rescued were found in good health.

Source: ONA

