Qatar records 1000 per cent jump in Coronavirus cases in one day

Qatar recorded 238 new cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in one day, as the total number of infected rose to 262.

In a report issued by the GCC state’s Ministry of Public Health, the number of cases jumped up by 238, but no fatalities have been reported.

To contain the virus and reduce the transmission of the disease, the country has closed down universities and schools, cancelled public events, and banned travellers from 14 countries from entering the nation.

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) announced 238 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in the State of Qatar for expatriates who had contact with the three cases that were declared infected last Sunday and who reside in one residential complex #QNA pic.twitter.com/zeUc1KwQo5 — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) March 11, 2020

Source: ONA, QNA

Share this