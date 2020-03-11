Qatar records 1000 per cent jump in Coronavirus cases in one day

11 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Qatar recorded 238 new cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in one day, as the total number of infected rose to 262.



In a report issued by the GCC state’s Ministry of Public Health, the number of cases jumped up by 238, but no fatalities have been reported.

To contain the virus and reduce the transmission of the disease, the country has closed down universities and schools, cancelled public events, and banned travellers from 14 countries from entering the nation.

Source: ONA, QNA

Share this

Public Reviews and Comments