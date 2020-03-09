Qatar bans passengers from 14 countries amid growing Coronavirus fears

09 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Qatar has temporarily banned the entry of travellers from 14 countries following growing concerns over the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Middle East region.



The list includes:

– Bangladesh

– China

– Egypt

– Iran

– Iraq

– Lebanon

– Nepal

– India 

– Pakistan

– Philippines

– South Korea

– Sri Lanka

– Syria 

– Thailand

The advisory also denies “all individuals intending to enter from these countries, including visas upon arrival, those with a residence or work permit, and temporary visitors.”

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health reported yesterday [Sunday, March 8] that three more patients had tested positive for the virus; taking the total toll of patients to 15.

As per the Ministry, the latest cases were all foreigners who were living in the same flat.

“The State of Qatar urges all citizens and residents to avoid all but essential travel at this time,” the statement added.

Source: Qatar News Agency, Ministry of Public Health

