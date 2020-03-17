Public Authority for Water in Oman to shut customer service branches over Coronavirus concerns

The Public Authority for Water – Diam – will be closing its customer service branches across the Sultanate in a bid to help control the spread of the Novel Coronavirus in Oman.

The branches will close its doors on March 22 and until further notice, Diam stated.

In a statement to the public, the regulatory body wrote: “Aligning with Diam’s efforts to deal with the new Coronavirus COVID-19, and to ensure customers’ safety and continuity of services to the community, precautionary measures have been implemented accordingly.

“Customer service branches at all wilayats will be closed starting from March 22, 2020 to further notice. Customers can request any of our services through our call center – 1442 – or visit Diam’s e-services portal at diam.om.

Source: Twitter/diam_om

