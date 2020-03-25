Prince Charles tests positive for Coronavirus

The Prince of Wales tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) today [March 25, 2020].

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, 71, was diagnosed with the Coronavirus and is now in self-isolation, as per a statement made by the British Royal Residence, Clarence House.

A report by the BBC added that Prince Charles was displaying mild symptoms ‘but otherwise remains in good health’.

The Clarence House statement read: “In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Source: BBC, The Guardian, Clarence House

