Price of Oman oil drops below $24 USD a barrel amid global impact of COVID-19

As the global economy continues to brace against the fallout of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, international petroleum stocks have been hard-hit — with Oman announcing a $2.17 US dollar drop in the price of its crude oil as of today [Monday, March 30].

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

A statement issued by Oman News Agency (ONA), says that the Oman oil price (May Delivery 2020) reached $23.95 US dollars today on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME).

As per the DME, this marks a decline in price of $2.17 US dollars from last Friday’s [March 27] price of $26.12 USD.

According to ONA, the average price of Oman oil (April Delivery 2020) has stabilized at $54.61 US dollars — $10.28 US dollars per barrel lower than the March Delivery 2020.

Source: ONA

Share this