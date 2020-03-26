Ooredoo Oman to offer customers free local calls for two weeks

Ooredoo Oman has announced that it will be offering free local calls to all its customers as a show of support to the Government’s stay at home campaign.

The offer will be activated from midnight [12am – March 27], and those who are interested to avail the offer can send ‘Home’ to ‘80067’ as an SMS.

Home internet subscribers will also be able to make free local calls for a period of two weeks. The subscription will be made available directly to everyone without the need to send an activation request.

The offer will activate from 12 AM midnight 🕛 https://t.co/eTLjoyrtIS — Ooredoo Oman (@OoredooOman) March 26, 2020

Source: Ooredoo Oman

