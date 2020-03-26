Ooredoo Oman to offer customers free local calls for two weeks

26 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Ooredoo Oman has announced that it will be offering free local calls to all its customers as a show of support to the Government’s stay at home campaign.



The offer will be activated from midnight [12am – March 27], and those who are interested to avail the offer can send ‘Home’ to ‘80067’ as an SMS.

Home internet subscribers will also be able to make free local calls for a period of two weeks. The subscription will be made available directly to everyone without the need to send an activation request.

 

Source: Ooredoo Oman

Share this

Public Reviews and Comments