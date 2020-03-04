One Omani child born every 6 minutes

On average, one Omani baby is born every six minutes, as per statistics revealed by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

This shows an increase in the number of newborns by eight per cent between 2014 and 2018.

The number of newborns touched 82,941 in 2018, of which 51 per cent were males and 49 per cent were females.

This shows an equal fertility rate between 2014 and 2018, with an average of 3.9 babies per woman.

Meanwhile, the vaccination rate of children stood at 99.8 per cent.

