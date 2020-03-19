Oman unveils steps to reduce impact of Coronavirus pandemic on citizens and businesses

Oman is launching a multi-pronged approach to help reduce the impact of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the nation’s residents and the economy.

The Government Communications, on Thursday [March 19], unveiled a set of measures that will help the nation further brave the situation effectively.

The measures taken by the government are as follows:

1. Provide additional stock of basic food commodities.

2. Make government warehouses available for private sector at no cost for stocking food commodities. This will be for a period of six months.

3. Exempt restaurants from tourism and municipality tax until the end of August 2020.

4. Exempt businesses (commercial establishments) from municipality fees until the end of August 2020.

5. Accept the deference of loan installments to the Al Raffd Fund by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for six months.

6. Accept deference of loans to be paid to the Oman Development Bank for the next six months.

7. Response by the Oman Development Bank and Al-Rafd Fund to the credit facilities approved by the Central Bank of Oman

8. Exempt factories in industrial areas from all rent costs for next three months.

9. Exempt all active businesses from renewal fees for the next three months.

10. All car dealers and financial companies must consider postponing car loan payments for three months.

11. Reduce shipment, handling and unloading fees at all ports; and air freight charges on food products and medicines.

12. It has also asked all owners of commercial complexes, malls, and buildings to consider the current situation and be more lenient to rented stores – whether by exempting, reducing or postponing rents.

حكومة السلطنة تقر حزمة من الإجراءات والتسهيلات للتخفيف من آثار الإجراءات الاحترازية لفيروس كورونا المستجد #كوفيد١٩ على المواطنين ومؤسسات القطاع الخاص.#التواصل_الحكومي#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/sWzFRY3cqF — التواصل الحكومي (@Oman_GC) March 19, 2020

Source: Oman Government Communications

