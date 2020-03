The Oman Tender board has awarded a project tender valued at OMR 15 million for the construction of a new hospital under the auspices of the Ministry of Health in the Wilayat of Al Mayzouna in Dhofar Governorate, reports Oman News Agency (ONA).

The tender, valued at approximately OMR 15,359,970, was approved during the Tender Board’s third meeting of 2020, held today [Wednesday, March 11] under the custodianship of Dr. Rasheed bin Al Safi Al-Hraibi, Chairman of the Oman Tender Board.

Source: ONA

