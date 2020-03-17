Oman registers nine new cases of Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed that nine more people have tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman.

In a statement to the public, the MOH said: “The Ministry of Health announces the registration of 9 new confirmed cases with Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), of which eight are citizens and one is a resident.

“Seven of them are linked to travelling abroad, while two are under epidemiological investigation.

“Meanwhile, one of the cases is receiving treatment in the hospital and stable while the rest are under home isolation,” it added.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Sultanate to 33.

