Coronavirus: Oman Air temporarily suspends commercial flights to India

The Sultanate’s national carrier has announced that as of Sunday, March 22 it will be temporarily suspending operations to the Republic of India amid ongoing travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued today [Friday, March 20], Oman Air stated that the suspension would be up until at least March 28, but could be extended pending further updates or developments. The directive comes on the heels of India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation announcing that it would be temporarily suspending commercial flights to and from all Indian airports starting from Sunday, March 22.

