Old video recirculated to cause confusion among public in Oman, clarifies MOH

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has clarified that a video doing rounds on social media is old and irrelevant to the current Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The old interview video clip being circulated comes from a TV show answering the questions of the public, and was initially aired during the outbreak of the deadly Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

In a statement to the public, the ministry called upon residents to not stir panic in the society and not pay attention to rumours.

It also asked the public to only rely on official news sources for information.

أعزاءنا المتابعين..



يتم حاليا تداول مقطع فيديو قديم لبرنامج سؤال أهل الذكر من انتاج تليفزيون #سلطنة_عمان نفيدكم علما بأن المقطع قديم ويعود لفترة انتشار مرض متلازمة الشرق الأوسط كورونا (MERS).



يتبع >> pic.twitter.com/oWluQzld0j — وزارة الصحة – عُمان (@OmaniMOH) March 9, 2020

