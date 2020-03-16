Nizwa Fort to close its doors to the public amid Coronavirus concerns

16 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

The Nizwa Fort will close its doors from today [March 16] and until further notice, the fort authorities have said.



In a statement to the public, they said: “Dear visitors, in line with the precautionary measures taken by the Sultanate of Oman to combat Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, we would like to draw [to] your attention that the fort is closed from today 16th March until further notice.”

Coronavirus: Ministry of Tourism issues notice to hotels to suspend all social events from Tuesday
#BREAKING: Royal Hospital to suspend routine treatment services for non-urgent cases

