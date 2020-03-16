Nizwa Fort to close its doors to the public amid Coronavirus concerns

The Nizwa Fort will close its doors from today [March 16] and until further notice, the fort authorities have said.

In a statement to the public, they said: “Dear visitors, in line with the precautionary measures taken by the Sultanate of Oman to combat Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, we would like to draw [to] your attention that the fort is closed from today 16th March until further notice.”

نلفت زوار قلعة نزوى الكرام بأن القلعة مغلقة من يوم الإثنين ١٦ مارس وذلك تماشيا مع الإجراءات الإحترازية التي تتخذها السلطنة للحد من تفشي فايروس #كورونا المستجد pic.twitter.com/zYJEzapEFt — Nizwa Fort Oman (@NizwaFortOman) March 16, 2020

