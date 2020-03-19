Nine more test positive for Coronavirus in Oman; three cases transmitted locally: MOH

Nine more people have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman, bringing the total cases to 48.

As per a statement by the Ministry of Health, eight patients are Omani and one is an expat.

It was also reported that three of the cases were transmitted by contact with infected patients.

Meanwhile, the other six cases have been linked to travel to the US, UK, Egypt and India. The ministry stated that 13 cases have recovered so far.

MOH Statement No. 23

Source: Ministry of Health

