Nine Coronavirus patients recover in Oman

Muscat: The Ministry of Health stated that nine patients in Oman who were diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) had successfully recovered.

This was revealed after news of two more positive cases in the Sultanate came to light on Monday [March 9].

The Ministry of Health reported that the new cases of Coronavirus were linked two citizens who had traveled to Iran.

They are currently subject to quarantine and their condition is stable, the Ministry added.

This brought the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 18.

The ministry also called on all infected people to adhere to the quarantine procedures according to the guidelines, not to go to public places or places of worship.

