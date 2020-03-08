New state-of-the-art fish market to be established in Oman

The city of Al Khabourah in the North Al Batinah governorate will get a full-fledged and state-of-the-art fish market soon.

Set to cost RO420,000 and span over 930 sq.m, the market will have 38 modern display tables, 15 fish cutting tables, a cold store, an ice production unit, commercial outlets, and other service facilities.

His Excellency Dr. Hamad bin Saeed Al-Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, undertook the signing of the agreement for the new project.

Aside from improving the standards of the fisheries sector of Oman, this new project is also expected to create new job opportunities for Omanis.

بتكلفة 420 ألف ريال عُماني الوزارة توقع على إتفاقية إنشاء سوق الأسماك بولاية الخابورة وتبلغ مساحة السوق حوالي 930م² ويتكون من 38 طاولة عرض حديثة و 15 طاولة تقطيع أسماك ومخزن تبريد ووحدة إنتاج الثلج ومحلات تجارية ومرافق خدمية أخرى

