New song on Sultan Qaboos Bin Said gains praise on social media

‘The Happy Era’ – a new song written by young Omani poet Yousef al Kamali and composed by Sayyid Khalid bin Hamed al Busaidi – has gone viral in Oman.

The 10-minute-long patriotic song was produced by Oman TV and directed by Amir al Rawas.

The song pays tribute to the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, and is the second-most trending Twitter hashtag in Oman today [March 3, 2020].

Also Read: 19 unforgettable quotes of the late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

Happy Era is an emotional tribute to the Late Sultan that has touched thousands of viewers, and has been mentioned in more than 5,000 tweets at the time of publishing.

The lyrics goes as follows:

“I am Oman’s Qaboos…

“This land is my entity. And all that is planted there – palms and buildings, and mountains, seas and ports – it’s my face and my heart; my eyes and my tongue…”

This is one of the very first musical productions that has been broadcast following the passing of the leader of Oman’s Renaissance – Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

Listen to the song by clicking on the video below:

Share this