New initiatives to help Oman fight against Coronavirus

Oman’s fight against the Coronavirus is only getting stronger after the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) set up a fund to support the nation’s efforts in tackling the virus earlier today [March 24, 2020].

Titled the ‘Chamber and the Private Sector Social Responsibility Fund’, the new initiative calls upon private sector institutions to contribute either in cash or kind to businesses in need of support through the Chamber’s fund.

In a statement to the public, the OCCI Chairman said: “The Chamber would like to announce an initiative on behalf of the private sector to establish the Chamber and the Private Sector Social Responsibility Fund.”

The OCCI also invited shareholders to send a copy of their contributions and sponsorships to the Chamber’s headquarters at the email: salim.alalawi@chamberoman.om or call them at (+968) 9259-4253 to get started with the process.

This came only moments after a ministerial decision was made to bring to life an Endowment Fund to support health services.

Issued by His Excellency the Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, the fund is expected to be used to finance treatment, establish and operate hospitals and health centers, purchase medicines, ambulances and other medical equipments.

The ministerial decision said: “The fund will adhere to the legal provisions and aim to achieve social solidarity and social responsibility towards the health of individuals and the society, and find different sources to support health services.”

