New draft law to curb illicit trade could bring greater benefits to Omani companies

Oman’s State Council reviewed on Tuesday [March 10] a draft law on illicit trade that could have long-term impact on helping to create more jobs for citizens in the Sultanate by cracking down on ‘hidden’ enterprise, reports Oman News Agency (ONA).

Illicit trade is recognized in scenarios where an Omani citizen has set up a company in their name but then hands it over to another individual to oversee operations, with employees of the company encouraged to seek out their own work while still retaining their sponsorship under the company.

A clampdown on such practices through the newly-proposed draft law, would help consolidate illicit trade into Oman’s mainstream economy, thus creating more employment opportunities for the local population.

Details on the new draft law from ONA are as follows:

The State Council today [Tuesday, March 10] discussed the draft version of a proposed “Illicit Trade Law”, forwarded by the Council of Ministers and a report on the same law by the State Council’s Economic Committee.

This came during the 6thordinary sitting of the State Council’s annual convening of its 7th Term.

The deliberation session was presided over by Dr. Yayha bin Mahfoudh al-Manthri, Chairman of the State Council.

A statement on the draft law on illicit trade was presented by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah al-Harthy, Head of the Economic Committee. He pointed out that the preparation of the draft law was informed by recommendations of a symposium on Small and Medium Enterprises held in January 2013 at Saih Al Shamikhat.

Sheikh al- Harthi added that the draft law consists of 19 articles forming three main sections: “Definitions and General Provisions”, “Controlling and Eliminating Violations”, and “Penalties”.

The participants engaged in exhaustive discussions about the draft law, expressing their views about its articles and stressing its significance as the first legal framework underpinning measures to tackle all aspects of illicit trade.

The State Council also looked into other reports, including one by its own Secretariat General and reports on information, research and other topics.

