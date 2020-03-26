New committee formed to deal with Omani workers laid off from private companies in Oman

26 Mar 2020
The Ministry of Manpower has formed a committee to deal with Omani workers who have been laid off by private companies in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.



In a statement to the public, the ministry said: “The committee will get in touch with companies to evaluate and understand the reason behind making their employees redundant from work.”

It added that these people will then be given priority in getting jobs once the situation stabilizes.

The committee will comprise of members such as the Ministry of Oil and Gas, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Finance, and National Center for Employment.

It was also understood that the Labour Union and the Oman Chamber will participate in the proceedings.

