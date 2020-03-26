New committee formed to deal with Omani workers laid off from private companies in Oman

The Ministry of Manpower has formed a committee to deal with Omani workers who have been laid off by private companies in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement to the public, the ministry said: “The committee will get in touch with companies to evaluate and understand the reason behind making their employees redundant from work.”

It added that these people will then be given priority in getting jobs once the situation stabilizes.

The committee will comprise of members such as the Ministry of Oil and Gas, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Finance, and National Center for Employment.

It was also understood that the Labour Union and the Oman Chamber will participate in the proceedings.

وزارة القوى العاملة تصدر قراراً بتحديد آليات التعامل مع القوى العاملة الوطنية المنهية خدماتها من خلال تشكيل لجنة لمعالجة أوضاعها بعضوية عدد من الجهات.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا #ابقى_بأمان_من_أجل_عمان @OmanVSCovid19 pic.twitter.com/DVcQrWwvqC — وزارة القوى العاملة – عُمان (@manpowergov) March 26, 2020

Source: Ministry of Manpower

