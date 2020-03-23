Netizens share stunning lightning videos as thundershowers hit parts of Oman

Home quarantine and a long weekend meant more residents in Oman gazed into the skies as it lit up in a show of lightning last night [March 23].

Low-pressure trough, Al Rahma, brought heavy rains and occasional thundershowers across parts of Oman – and the residents were there (in the confines of their homes) to capture it all.

A special thanks to Wayne Farrell for this video.

Location: Al Mouj, Seeb

Video Source: Twitter/Viral Lightning

Video Source: Twitter/Oman Lightning

