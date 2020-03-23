Netizens share stunning lightning videos as thundershowers hit parts of Oman

Home quarantine and a long weekend meant more residents in Oman gazed into the skies as it lit up in a show of lightning last night [March 23].
Low-pressure trough, Al Rahma, brought heavy rains and occasional thundershowers across parts of Oman – and the residents were there (in the confines of their homes) to capture it all.
A special thanks to Wayne Farrell for this video.
Location: Al Mouj, Seeb
Netizen Wayne Farrell shares a stunning #lightning video as thundershowers hit parts of Oman. Location: #AlMouj, #Seeb.#Oman #Muscat #Weather #Rain pic.twitter.com/TeC3WLUHEd— Y (@ytabloid) March 23, 2020
#Lightningstrikes— 💯 Viral Lightning⚡️© (@LightningsViral) March 21, 2020
1min non-stop lightning in Oman
💯🔄⚡️#nature #travel #lightning #storm #ifb #StormHour #Weather #SaturdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/YQOZqgl6qf
Video Source: Twitter/Viral Lightning
ضيان – السويق ⚡️— برق عُمان (@oman_lightning) March 22, 2020
📸 تصوير : مصطفى المبسلي#منخفض_الرحمة pic.twitter.com/5MqyouMww7
Video Source: Twitter/Oman Lightning