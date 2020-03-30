Nearly 200 common diseases are shared between animals and humans: Oman Ministry

More than 200 types of common diseases are shared between animals and humans that can result in the spread of infectious diseases.

In an interview with Al Wisal, Dr. Shihab bin Abdul Majeed al Balushi, a veterinarian at the Animal Health Department in the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, said: “Veterinarians and animal breeders, through their daily business practices, may be at risk of contracting many diseases.

He added: “It is important for those who own animals to follow preventive procedures while tending to their animals; like wearing special protective clothes, gloves, face masks, and boots.

“Also, allocate special clothes for dealing with animals to prevent the transmission of pathogens to your homes. Attention to personal hygiene and the use of sterilizers is also important.

“Take care when dealing with others in order to avoid the transmission of diseases. Care must be taken when dealing with animals, by controlling the movement of the animal to avoid being exposed to injuries, wounds, or biting by animals – these may be one of the means of transmission.

“Also, wash your hands with soap and water routinely before and after handling animals.”

He then went on to add how preventing the spread of diseases that could one day lead to a pandemic begins in an individual taking commitment to follow healthy measures that will protect both the person and their family members.

Source: Al Wisal

