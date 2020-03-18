NCSI: Oman’s average household income increases, while expenditures on food goods drops by 31.1%

Oman’s National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) has released the results of insights and data from its Household Income and Expenditure Survey which tracks the economic metrics of the Sultanate’s population, reports Oman News Agency (ONA).

The average monthly income of households in the Sultanate recorded an increase by 21.5 per cent to reach RO 1,173 compared to the results of the survey in 2011, which was RO 965.

The survey, implemented by NCSI, started on October 20, 2018, and was carried out by the Sultanate for the fourth time. The survey, conducted among 5,660 Omani and expatriate households, indicated that the monthly average income of Omani households reached RO 1,552 while the average income of expatriate households reached RO 668.

The results showed that wages and salaries were the main source of income of 83 per cent of Omani households, which is a drop from 87 per cent in 2011 to 78 per cent in 2019.



The survey pointed out that the percentage of pension pay, which 15 per cent of Omani households depend on, recorded an increase by 15 per cent compared to 5.5 per cent in 2011. The percentage of transfers and other sources of income also increased to 2.6 per cent, compared to 1.2 per cent in 2011.

The results also showed that the percentage of private projects and own account work declined from 4.3 per cent to 3.3 per cent despite an increase in the average income from private projects from RO 838 to RO 1,234. Meanwhile, income from properties also declined from 2 per cent to 1.1 per cent.



The results also showed that 91.2 per cent of Omani households own a house, compared to 87.6 per cent in the 2011 survey.

The percentage of Omani households living in villas also increased to 56.8 per cent, compared to 36.9 per cent in the survey of 2011, while the percentage of households living in Arab-style houses declined to 36.6 per cent, compared to 56 per cent in 2011.

The percentage of expatriate households living in rented houses increased to 68.5 per cent, compared to 49.4 per cent in 2011, while expatriates living in staff accommodations recorded a decline by 30.9 per cent compared to 49.9 per cent in the 2011 survey.

With regard to the proximity of residences to public services, the results indicated that a large percentage of households enjoy public services at a distance of less than five kilometres from home. Meanwhile, the proximity to paved roads was 100 per cent in urban areas and 96.9 per cent in villages. The proximity to primary schools reached 94.6 per cent in urban areas and 72.9 per cent in villages, while the proximity to commercial shopping centres reached 99.3 per cent in urban areas, and 83.9 per cent in villages. The proximity to hospitals and health centres reached 88.8 per cent in urban areas, and 51.9 per cent in villages.



According to the results, a large percentage of urban households enjoy public services at a distance of less than one kilometre from their homes, recording 99 per cent proximity to paved roads, 64 per cent proximity to primary schools, 93 per cent proximity to commercial shops, and 45 per cent proximity to a health centre or hospital.



As much as 50.6 per cent of households use bottled drinking water in urban areas, while the percentage of households depending on a water network has increased to 72.2 per cent compared to 68.9 per cent in the results included in the 2011 survey. The percentage of households depending on governmental water points also increased to 15.5 per cent compared to 10.3 per cent in the results of the 2011 survey. The percentage of households depending on a private well inside or outside their home has declined to 8.4 per cent and 3.7 per cent respectively, compared to 11.4 per cent and 8.4 per cent in the results of the 2011 survey. The percentage of households that depend on other water sources fell to 0.2 per cent compared to 0.9 per cent in the results of the 2011 survey.

Regarding household expenditures in the Sultanate, the expenses for food and drink accounted for 24.6 per cent (23.4 per cent in urban areas and 28.8 per cent in villages), which is less than the expenditure for the same purpose in the results of the 2011 survey that reached 29 per cent (26 per cent in urban areas and 34.3 per cent in villages). The percentage increases in villages due to an increase in the size of households by about 1.2 persons, compared to households in urban areas.

The average consumption of food and drinks by Omani households reached 25.3 per cent with an average expenditure of RO 587 compared to RO 657.7 in the 2011 survey, which is a drop by 31.1 per cent.

Regarding the percentage of monthly consumption of food and drink among households, the consumption of meat and poultry was up from 18.6 per cent in 2011 survey to 20.7 per cent in 2019. Those depending on restaurants for meals increased from 15.8 per cent to 16.2 per cent. The consumption of fish increased from 7.2 per cent to 7.5 per cent, oils and fats from 2.1 per cent to 2.2 per cent and other products from 3.9 per cent to 5.3 per cent.

The results also showed that the consumption of cereals and their products dropped from 12.5 per cent to 12.3 per cent, while the consumption of vegetables and legumes decreased from 10.4 per cent to 8.2 per cent. The consumption of dairy products and eggs declined from 10 per cent to 9.8 per cent, fruits from 9.2 per cent to 8.5 per cent, non-alcoholic drinks from 6.5 per cent to 5.9 per cent, and sugar and honey from 3.9 per cent to 3.3 per cent.

In non-food and drink category, the average monthly expenditure recorded an increase housing by 27.2 per cent, compared to 26 per cent in 2011. The average spending on transport rose from 20.7 per cent to 21.1 per cent while the average spending on household supplies increased from 8.3 per cent to 11.8 per cent.

The average monthly expenses for clothes and shoes accounted for 10.1 per cent decreased from 10.4 per cent, while the spending of households on communication services fell from 12.3 per cent to 9.5 per cent. The spending on personal care was recorded at 6.4 per cent, which is the same as in the results of the 2011 survey.

The average monthly expenditure on education and culture decreased to 5.9 per cent compared to 7.3 per cent as in the results of the 2011 survey; and travel and tourism costs reached 4.1 per cent compared to 4.6 per cent in 2011. The average medical expenses increased to 2 per cent, compared to 1.8 per cent in 2011 while the average consumption of other goods and products increased to 2.2 per cent compared to 1.8 per cent in the results of the 2011 survey.

