Nationwide spraying and disinfection campaign begins today to fight Coronavirus

The Oman Government Communications Center announced today [March 29] that it would begin its nationwide spraying and disinfection campaign to fight the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The campaign will begin at 7pm and continue until 7am every day, and will focus on areas where public interaction is high.

Staff, geared up with devices and equipment, were earlier seen disinfecting public areas in Muscat; though, this campaign will now be extended to other wilayats in Oman.

In a statement issued to the public, the Government body said: “Today, a unified spraying campaign begins, as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The campaign includes internal road pavements, public facilities, and parking shades, as well as taxi parkings and in front of shops and other vital sites in various wilayats.”

