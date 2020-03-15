National Museum of Oman to close its doors over Coronavirus concerns

15 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

The National Museum of Oman will close its doors tomorrow [March 16] and until further notice, the museum authorities said in a tweet on Sunday.



This comes as a means to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Sultanate.

Earlier, the Supreme Committee formed to combat the Coronavirus issued six decisions to further tighten control over the spread of the virus.

Share this

Public Reviews and Comments