National Museum of Oman to close its doors over Coronavirus concerns

The National Museum of Oman will close its doors tomorrow [March 16] and until further notice, the museum authorities said in a tweet on Sunday.
This comes as a means to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Sultanate.
Earlier, the Supreme Committee formed to combat the Coronavirus issued six decisions to further tighten control over the spread of the virus.
تنويه⚠️— National Museum Oman (@NM_OMAN) March 15, 2020
Announcement⚠️
.
.#NM_OMAN #المتحف_الوطني_عُمان pic.twitter.com/vjwYRqeHn3