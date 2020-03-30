Muscat Municipality busts barber in Seeb for violating COVID-19 regulations

Muscat Municipality has initiated legal action against a barber in Seeb who was caught operating a mobile barber shop, offering services in people’s homes.
In a statement issued online today [Monday, March 30], the Municipality stressed upon the illegality of such activities and that the individual will face charges as a result of violating the law issued by the Supreme Committee on the closure of non-essential shops and services during the current COVID-19 novel coronavirus outbreak.
The Municipality stated that such violations and actions are not mindful of the effects of spreading the coronavirus and, instead, represent a lack of awareness and understanding of the importance of social distancing in helping to curb the spread of COVID-19.
