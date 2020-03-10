Muscat International Airport ranked among top 10 best airports in the world

The Sultanate of Oman can be proud of its achievements in the aviation sector – and it received another feather in its cap yesterday [Monday, March 9] when its two airports – Muscat International Airport and Salalah Airport – won top accolades in the Airport Council International (ACI) awards.

Ranking on top as the ‘Most Improved Airport’ in the Middle East and 7th globally as the best airport in ACI’s ‘Airport Service Quality’ index in the ’15 – 25 million passengers per year’ category, the Sultanate led the way among airports in the region.

The Muscat International Airport was ranked 37th in the world in 2018, and 73rd in the world in 2016.

Meanwhile, Salalah Airport secured 4th place globally in ACI’s ‘Airport Service Quality’ index for the ‘Under 2 million passengers a year’ category.

The airport outdid its previous global best of 6th from 2018 (and 9th in 2016).

We are proud to announce that #MuscatInternationalAirport secures 7th place in the #ACI’s Airport Service Quality (#ASQ) program, for the 15-25 million passengers category in 2019

while #SalalahAirport secured 4th place in under 2 million passengers per year category.

