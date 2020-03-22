Municipality closes beach front parking to prevent crowd gatherings

The Muscat Municipality is taking steps to further ensure the safety of the community by shutting down areas where crowds gather.

Following the recommendations of the Supreme Committee for dealing with the Coronavirus, the Municipality in Seeb has closed the parking lots by Sur al Hadid sea front ‘in the interest of community safety’.

This came after videos of people playing football and having family and friendly gatherings on the beach were circulated on social media.

Source: Muscat Municipality

