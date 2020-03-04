More than 700 cases of child abuse reported in Oman: NCSI

Reported cases of child abuse in Oman stood at 721 in 2018, as per the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Nearly half of the cases – 49.3 per cent – were related to abuse arising from negligence. This was followed by physical abuse at 25.3 per cent of the total cases.

The number of sexual abuse victims reported through the child protection hotline reached 73 in 2018, while the number of psychological abuse cases touched 109.

Majority of the cases were reported in Muscat, followed by North al Batinah, and A’dakhaliya.

