More than 1,300 people quarantined as precautionary measure for COVID-19 in Oman

01 Mar 2020
Around 1,320 people have been quarantined in Oman, according to the Minister of Health, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Al Saidi, who spoke in an interview with Oman TV on Saturday [February 29].

He explained that the majority of these travelers returning to Oman from COVID-19 novel coronavirus-affected countries are quarantined in their homes, while others are in healthcare centres, and that there are hotlines set up by the Ministry of Health [MOH] in every governorate for patients to report coronavirus symptoms. 

“Home quarantine has proven its effectiveness in all countries,” he added. “However, people should still follow health instructions.”

In a statement released on Sunday [March 1], the MOH has clarified that none of the people currently under quarantine have tested positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus — however, the quarantine measures comes as a precaution to protect their families and the larger community, should symptoms appear. 

