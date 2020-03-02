MOH denies rumours of COVID-19 in Dhofar Governorate

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) is urging the public to avoid listening to rumours when it comes to the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, and has refuted rumours that cases of the virus have appeared in Dhofar Governorate.

In a statement on Twitter today [March 2] the MOH said that “the Ministry wishes to confirm that this information is incorrect,” and that “all legal measures will be taken” against those promulgating rumours or false information.

Thus far, Oman has confirmed six cases of COVID-19 among travelers returning to the Sultanate from Iran, with one of the patients making a full recovery while the others are in stable condition. Another 1,320 people in Oman have been quarantined as a precautionary measure after returning back from coronavirus-stricken countries.

